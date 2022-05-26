DA's office will hold Drug Task Force Auction May 30

Vehicles of both the two- and four-wheel variety as well as a number of electronic items will be up for bid Monday when the York County District Attorney's Office holds its Drug Task Force public auction.

The bids will start flying at 10 a.m. at the Schaad Detective Agency located at 1114 Roosevelt Ave. in York City.

There are 28 vehicles, motorcycles and dirt bikes that will be auctioned off. Among those vehicles are a 2015 Lincoln MKS, a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500, a 2014 Ford Fusion, a 2007 Mercedes GL4 and a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta.

A number of small items, 30 in all, will also be sold at the auction. Items like Apple Watches, an Xbox and two Playstation 4s are among the miscellaneous electronic items to be sold.

A $500 cash deposit will be required for each vehicle upon successful bidding. All purchases must be paid for in cash. Vehicles must be paid for in full and picked up no later than Monday, June 6. All bidders must be at least 18 years of age. All small items must be paid for immediately and picked up at the conclusion of the small item auction.

To license a vehicle bought at the auction, you will need a Pennsylvania photo ID and proof of insurance. Vehicle titles will cost $55. Registration for a car is $43. Truck registration is $69 and motorcycle registration is $27.

Other fees that can come into play at the time of purchase are a Lein Fee ($26), Temporary Tag Fee ($30), Transfer and County Fee ($14) and a Documentary and Notary Fee ($50).

Vehicles offered for sale may be viewed at Schaad Detective Agency starting at 1 p.m. Thursday.

