Two men, including GOP elected official, charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A pair of York County men have been charged by the FBI with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Brian Korte, of York Haven, and Lynwood Nester, of Dillsburg, are charged with violating a statute that makes it a crime to knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building with the intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business, according to a U.S. Justice Department complaint filed May 11.

The two were also charged under a statute that makes it a crime to participate in disorderly or disruptive conduct or utter loud, threatening or abusive language on the grounds of the Capitol buildings.

Nester was elected as the Republican committeeperson for Monaghan Township in the May 17 primary election with 279 votes, according to York County's election results.

Because Vice President Mike Pence was at the Capitol at the time of the riot, the Capitol building became a restricted building, the complaint said.

The two men were, according to the document, members of a Pennsylvania political group called Free PA and traveled to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, to participate in the Stop the Steal rally in the capital.

Free PA members, according to its website, "are United States of America & Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Patriots volunteering together to restore and protect our rights and freedoms by using Action, Action Action!"

The group claims to have chapters throughout central Pennsylvania, including in York County, and lists its mission as, among other things, organizing meetings for like-minded patriots to gather, communicate and strategize, according to the FBI.

Free PA has held a number of public events across the county, including speeches from state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the GOP's gubernatorial nominee.

The complaint document includes photos of Korte and Nester along with others in the Capitol on Jan. 6, and both were in building for 10½ minutes, it said. The FBI's investigation, the document said, also placed the men at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

An arrest warrant was filed along with the FBI complaint, but it is not clear whether Korte or Nester have been arrested.

