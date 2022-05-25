One York-area restaurant had 20 violations in latest inspection

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected May 20, 2022

MONTEGO BAY CUISINE - 2582 EASTERN BLVD STE 7 - York, PA 17402

Salmon vacuum packed and received frozen located in the walk in cooler completed thawed and still in original packaging. Each individually packed salmon fillet contains the following instruction printed on the package - Keep frozen - remove from package - thaw under refrigeration.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk in cooler, is not being date marked.

Observed personal food, medications, toys etc. throughout the front portion of the kitchen area of the food facility, indicating use of the food facility for childcare purposes.

Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Single use towel or air drying device not used to dry hands.

Observed bulk bags of rice stored directly on the floor in kitchen area and cases of raw vegetables in the walk in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Steam table equipment, in the kitchen area, has non-food contact surfaces - (foam board being used as air shield) exposed to splash, spillage, or other food soiling.

Non-food contact surfaces of bulk dry ingredient hoppers are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Floor in the kitchen area is made of cement, is damaged, pitted and cracked and is not an easily cleanable surface as required.

Vegetable and beef patties were held at 115°F, in the hot hold located in the customer service area, rather than 135°F or above as required.

Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed three basin sink leaking at the faucet.

A bottle of children's bubble liquid with a wand inside was stored above or on the ice machine located in the kitchen area. Children's medication, diaper cleaning supplies are stored on the cooling unit in the kitchen.

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Labels are not being removed from five gallon ingredient buckets. Observed old/deteriorating labels on buckets stacked and stored as clean.

Ice machine deflector plate, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in kitchen area, stored uncovered or not inverted.

Utensils are stored in large food pan that is not clean to sight and touch.

A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is a business partner who does not routinely work at the food facility.

Soap dispenser at the hand wash sink is broken and does not release soap when dispensing lever is depressed .

Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the kitchen area.

Ceiling tiles are stained and displaced throughout the kitchen area, and need replaced.

