Man pleads guilty in causing fatal crash; charges he tried to kill wife dropped

A York Township man admitted he caused a 2019 crash that left another motorist dead.

Other charges were dropped against Nikhil Dev. Those charges related to investigators' allegation that he intentionally crashed his car while driving with his wife — who survived — and that he later stabbed her and his mother-in-law in a separate incident.

Dev, 46, pleaded guilty to a count of third-degree murder Monday during a hearing in the York County Court of Common Pleas. He was then sentenced to six-and-a-half to 16 years in prison.

The six dismissed charges including first-degree murder and vehicular homicide.

Dev was driving an SUV when he allegedly sped through a construction zone, swerved and struck a pickup truck on I-83 near Plank Road in Shrewsbury on May 24, 2019.

A passenger in the truck, Namitha Alicea, 41, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, was killed. Her husband was injured, and their dog died. Dev and his wife were also injured in the crash.

About a week after that incident, investigators alleged Dev “snapped” and stabbed his wife and mother-in-law multiple times, injuring them, at the family’s home along Woodspring Drive on June 1.

Dev was arrested after the alleged attack and charged with counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault.

Charges from the crash weren’t filed until January 2021, and Dev initially faced counts of third-degree murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and aggravated assault by vehicle. First-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder counts were added to the case a few months later.

Investigators alleged in the criminal complaint that Dev didn’t try to slow down before the crash, and that his actions seemed “intentionally” committed.

Christopher Ferro, Dev’s attorney in the crash case, argued in February the York County District Attorney’s Office joined the crash and stabbing cases together, clamped by the first-degree and attempted murder charges, under a theory the incidents were part of a series of alleged attempts by Dev to kill his wife.

Ferro refuted the theory, arguing the incidents were separate, that there was no evidence Dev intended to kill anybody. Dev's mental health had deteriorated out of grief from the crash when he allegedly attacked his wife and mother-in-law, the defense attorney argued.

At Monday’s hearing, the counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, vehicular homicide and aggravated assault were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. The attempted homicide case was also dismissed, court documents show.

Dev, who was jailed without bail at the York County Prison since the alleged attack in June 2019, was given credit time of 494 days for the time since he was charged in the fatal crash in January 2021, court documents show.

