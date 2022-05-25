Diversion denied for former tax collector charged in criminal cases

Now-former North York Tax Collector Keith Ramsay won’t get to work through a diversionary program to settle sexual harassment and assault cases against him.

The 57-year-old Ramsay’s application to participate in the York County Veterans Treatment Court was rejected by the program’s administrator on May 19. Reasons given for the denial were “lewd behavior” and the use of a firearm.

The decision also states the victim of the “obscene behavior is adamantly opposed to [Ramsay's diversion into] VETS Courts.” The York Dispatch is not naming the victim since it’s a case of alleged sexual misconduct.

With the application denied, the case heads back into the trial system.

Ramsay faces charges in two separate misdemeanor cases — one spawned from the investigation into the other — with counts of harassment and open lewdness in one, while the other includes three counts of simple assault, two counts of tampering with evidence and a count of disorderly conduct.

The harassment case started after a North York Borough councilperson sought a civil protection-from-abuse order, alleging Ramsay sent lewd texts and videos as a proposition to start a sexual relationship the night of Election Day, Nov. 2, 2021.

As a detective investigated the accusations, information came out that accused Ramsay of firing apparent warning shots from a handgun during a confrontation with people who had gathered at Lebanon Cemetery behind his home in June 2020. Ramsay then allegedly collected bullet shell casings from his yard, and when police responded to a shots-fired call, he allegedly told them he set off fireworks.

Ramsay was arraigned in both cases in a magisterial district court in December. The protection-from-abuse case was then dismissed in January since it didn’t meet state criteria. And the criminal cases advanced to the Court of Common Pleas in early February.

Ramsay also resigned as tax collector on Feb. 8, and his application for veterans court was filed about three weeks later.

The diversionary program focuses military veterans as it serves as a route outside of the criminal justice system while addressing drug and mental health issues in their cases. Ramsay is a U.S. Navy veteran.

After his application was rejected, Ramsay was scheduled to appear at a court hearing on his cases on June 27, court documents show.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.