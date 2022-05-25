Community raises money for Central York teacher's daughter, scholarship

Community members are stepping up to raise money in memory of the Central York High School teacher Erin Walker who died in last weekend's fatal shooting.

Fellow Central York High School teacher and organizer Ben Hodge said he created The Erin Walker Memorial Fund because it’s the least he could do.

"I know in my heart of hearts, that if it were anyone else at this school that Erin Walker would've done the same for them," he told The York Dispatch.

The money raised will go to support the Walker family, including her daughter Charlea, and to establish a scholarship in her name for future Central York High students.

On the fundraiser page, Hodge wrote: “Erin always cared for others especially in times of need and it is only fitting for us as a Panther community to return the favor,”

Hodge initially set the first goal at $1,000, which donors quickly met along with the following goals he set. The fundraiser reached $30,000 within 24 hours of its launch.

Hodge thanked everyone for the support the community is giving and bumped it up again.

“Our district has been through a lot this year and this is just a reminder that even in loss and challenging circumstances, we remain Panther Strong,” he said.

The goal is now at $50,000 and donations hit $46,558 with over 800 donors by midday Wednesday. Most donations were $50 or less.

And the donations are not stopping.

To donate, go to The Erin Walker Memorial Fund

