Teens to remain in adult prison as part of homicide cases

Two York City teens, charged in separate homicide cases, will stay put at York County Prison for at least another month while the county works under new federal requirements for holding young suspects in adult facilities.

Javion Roman, 17, and Alexis Cado-Suero, 16, were each ordered to remain in custody during hearings in a York County Court of Common Pleas on Monday. Both returned to court at about the 30-day mark for judges to review the reasons for keeping the teens at the prison.

Roman is now charged with first- and third-degree murder, two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and counts of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm as a minor. He’s accused of shooting and killing Malaki Beady, 17, at Penn Park on March 23.

Cado-Suero, meanwhile, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, as well as possession of a firearm by a minor related to the shooting death of 16-year-old Tyree Smart in the 300 block of West Newton Avenue in March 2021.

More:Attempted murder case dropped against man charged in woman's shooting

More:Central York teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide: coroner

More:York County has seen twice as many homicides in 2022 as at this time in 2021

Their hearings were held under a federal act that took effect in December, which stated juveniles charged as adults can’t be held in adult facilities unless courts find such detentions are in the interest of justice. They have to meet several criteria, including the youths’ maturity levels, the severity of the charges and access juvenile detention centers.

Courts that decide to keep juveniles in adult jails then have to hold hearings once a month to continuously review the issue. And minors can’t be held more than six months unless courts find reasons to extend the detention.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Monday’s hearings were the latest in the series of these hearings for Roman and Cado-Suero, coming after Judge Maria Cook first decided April 25 to keep both boys at the prison.

She extended their holds again, finding their situations hadn’t changed in a month. The main factors included community safety, that York County doesn’t have a juvenile detention facility, and that centers in other counties don’t have space available to house Roman and Cado-Suero.

Roman is also considered at risk of retaliation if released, attorneys argued.

“We do not believe it would be in anyone’s best interest to release him,” Cook said.

She set the next hearings on the detention issue for June 27.

A similar hearing was held May 13 for a third teen, 17-year-old Luis Rosado, who faces murder charges related to a shooting from June 2020.

Roman was also formally arraigned into the Common Pleas system on the new charges in his case. His arraignment was initially set for Wednesday, but it was bumped up since he was already in court for the detention issue.

He and Cado-Suero are also pursuing arguments to move their cases into the juvenile system.

Roman’s attorney, Bill Graff, filed a petition May 8 to transfer the case, court documents show, and is working to schedule a court-appointed doctor to perform a mental health evaluation.

In Cado-Suero’s case, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Stephanie Lombardo said a doctor for the defense recommended moving the case to juvenile court. The York County District Attorney’s Office is now waiting to get a second opinion from a doctor on the prosecution’s behalf.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.