Man charged in drug overdose death

A York City man is accused of selling fentanyl and cocaine to a man who overdosed and died earlier this year.

William Raffensberger, 38, faces felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and manufacturing, delivering or possession of drugs with intent to deliver stemming from the death of Sage Warfel in January.

York City Police and emergency responders found Warfel’s body in the bathroom of his home in the 800 block of Fireside Road early in the morning of Jan. 17. Police also found drug paraphernalia for using crack cocaine and fentanyl in his bedroom, according to the criminal complaint against Raffensberger.

An autopsy found that Warfel died from a combination of ethanol, cocaine and fentanyl toxicity, the complaint shows.

Investigators initially tied Warfel to Raffensberger via Facebook messages between the two, including one exchange from five hours before police went to the house, the complaint shows.

Raffensberger was arrested about a month later as part of a separate investigation led by the York County Drug Task Force in which he allegedly sold fentanyl during three controlled buys, the complaint shows. Gel capsules that packaged the drug matched capsules found in Warfel’s bedroom, police said.

During an interview with investigators, Raffensberger allegedly admitted he sold fentanyl, that he knew Warfel and that Warfel had been to his home in the 900 block of West Poplar Street, according to the complaint. He also allegedly told police he’d sell fentanyl to another person, and that person would either re-sell the drug to Warfel or give it to him.

Police also interviewed the other person, who has not been identified in court documents. That person allegedly admitted giving Warfel crack to smoke while the three were at Raffensberger’s house the night before Warfel died. He further told police that Warfel told him that he'd bought fentanyl from Raffensberger as they left the house.

The person also told police, according to court records, that the day Warfel died, Raffensberger apologized for the death and reportedly speculated that Warfel may have taken a “bad pill.”

The case against Raffensberger was filed May 17 in a magisterial district court. He was jailed a day later without bail, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31.

