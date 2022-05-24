'Girls just want to have speech': How one teen uses music and technology to communicate

“Girls just want to have speech.”

Valerie Alonso Rosado, 19, who has visual and communication impairments, often repurposes pop music — such as the lyrics to the iconic '80s song by Cyndi Lauper — in order to describe her thoughts, feelings and needs.

She also relies heavily on an iPad to communicate at home and with staff at Spring Grove Area High School. However, her visual challenges made it difficult to differentiate the keys she needs to press on the screen.

What many people take for granted — the ability to tap, tap, tap on their devices — is a challenge. But, thanks to a keyguard that a fellow student developed for Rosado, that process is a lot easier now.

“The keyguard makes the device useable,” said the district's speech pathologist, Laura Bowser, explaining that the plastic cover — with a series of bumps and grooves — helps Rosado select from up to 84 keys she uses to communicate on the iPad app.

It was no easy process. Indeed, it took four tries to create the perfect keyguard using the high school's 3D printer.

Rosado carries the iPad everywhere, Bowser said. She's very vocal, usually singing, which was the only way she could communicate with staff when she first started working with them a few years ago. One additional barrier, according to her classroom teacher, Alyssa Gausmann, was that Rosado's first language is Spanish.

Gradually, the teen added more English words to her lyrics that fit the various activities she engaged in. The school got her a communication device and eventually upgraded her to a newer model iPad.

Gausmann said the iPad helps Rosado find the words she needs to communicate. It helps her request actions, such as “want music" or "more music," or convey information about how she's feeling. Often, she will voice words — often as part of lyrics — in tandem with the words she's typing on the iPad.

The original keyguard was flat and did not have any guides to help Rosado locate the keys more easily, her teacher said. That meant Rosado had to tap every key until she found the one she wanted — an arduous process.

Bowser resorted to modifying the guard with some hot glue to make guiding markers, but Rosado stopped tapping all of the keys as often because the glue dissolved and disappeared after some usage.

It finally came time to replace the guard when it broke.

Bowser asked Rocketry Club adviser and teacher Brian Hastings if he could create a new guard with the guides and have it fit her iPad on Feb 7. Hastings, in turn, asked 16-year-old student Alex Fiorillo to help out because Hastings has worked with teen on a few other projects.

“As a result, I know that he has the ability to do that and he also has the interest, the drive to help people, as we’ve seen,” Hastings said.

Fiorillo jumped on the opportunity. As a member of the National Honor Society, he does a lot of work helping other people. He is also a member of the Spring Grove Area High School Rocketry Team and helps the Intermediate school teams.

“It’s nice to help people,” the teen said.

Fiorillo worked with CAD, a computer-aided design program, and a 3D printer for over a year, as part of his own goal of pursuing an aerospace engineering career.

As it turned out, those skills also helped him design Rosado's keyguard.

Fiorillo noted that the original keyguard was falling apart and was missing key design features, such as raised navigational keys in the grid. From there, he got to work and made the design from scratch. It took him a few hours one afternoon.

He gave the file to Hastings, who printed it out in a little over three hours. The design needed to be adjusted a few more times because one initial version was off-centered and another needed to be wider.

The last one was printed in mid-March. Hastings saved the design in case the district ever needs it in the future. He also shared the file with Lincoln Intermediate Unit’s Lending Library.

Fiorillo felt accomplished as he watched Rosado use his design.

“I just got to improve another student’s life,” he said, adding he wants to leave a legacy behind when he graduates.

Rosado is still learning how to navigate the new keyguard but the transition from her previous keyguard to Fiorillo's was seamless.

“It’s a better modification for her than having something that moves," Bowser said, "because obviously, it threw her off every time she picked one off and that navigation marker was gone."

