Former nurse sentenced in painkiller theft from hospice patient

A Springettsbury Township woman will lose her nursing license after she admitted stealing painkillers from a hospice patient three years ago.

Dana Aldinger, 55, was sentenced to one year of probation Monday by a federal court judge in Harrisburg. She was also fined $525 and ordered to surrender her license as part of a plea agreement, the U.S. district attorney’s office said.

Aldinger pleaded guilty to a count of theft in connection with health care in December after waiving an indictment by a grand jury, court documents show.

More:Teens to remain in adult prison as part of homicide cases

More:Christian nationalist's speech in York County draws criticism, resistance

More:Neighbors fought over shed before murder-suicide involving Central York teacher: police

The former licensed practical nurse was accused of stealing at least 15 Oxycodone pills from a patient receiving hospice care at a personal care home where she was an administrator in York County around August 2019. She also allegedly falsified medical records to conceal the theft, court records show.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The charging information in the case stated the value of the pills was less than $100.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.