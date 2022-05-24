Dog tethering investigation leads to drug charges: police

A woman faces drug charges after a search that began as part of a drug tethering investigation, according to court documents.

Jazmin Dietrich, 36, was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Judge Jennifer Clancy's magisterial court. Another person, 29-year-old Kenneth Morrison, already faced charges as part of the same incident.

Dietrich was also wanted on other warrants at that time of her arrest on May 17.

The path to those drug charges started when a pair of West York Borough Police officers noticed a puppy tethered to a rear porch in direct sunlight without food or water in the 1100 block of King Street, the charging documents filed on Dietrich allege.

After an animal control officer took possession of the puppy, the two officers made contact the man living in the apartment with Dietrich near where the dog was found. According to court records, the officers confirmed the puppy belonged to the people in the apartment after contacting neighbors.

Dietrich had "six glassine baggies with white powder" in her possession at the time, the charging documents allege. Additional paraphernalia was found in the bedroom where Dietrich slept.

Morrison was charged with drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Tuesday, neither Dietrich nor Morrison faced charges related to the dog tethering allegation.

