Woman shot by neighbor in Spring Garden Township dies

A Spring Garden Township woman who was shot outside her home on Saturday has died.

The 36-year-old woman was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head about 6:10 p.m. Saturday outside her home in the 400 block of Hill Street. She died just after 8 p.m. Sunday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

She was shot by a 59-year-old neighbor, who then killed himself on his adjacent property, the coroner's office said.

The names of the woman and the man will be released later Monday, after more family members are notified, the coroner said.

Spring Garden Township Police are investigating. Police said that "there is no danger known to the public from this incident."

York County has had 16 deaths from homicides this year, including one that was an Adams County case, the coroner's office said.

