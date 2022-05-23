Man shot in York City was fifth wounded in three shootings within 12 hours

Staff report

One man was shot Saturday night in York City.

York City Police were called to the first block of State Street just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting, police said in a news release.

A 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound, police said. He was treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

He was the fifth person shot in the city on Saturday.

A 28-year-old man was shot just before noon in the 400 block of South Duke Street, and three men, all ages 33 and 34, were shot around 5:45 p.m. in the 300 block of East Market Street.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is urged to contact York City Police. Tips can always be anonymous.

Tips can be submitted through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Those with tips can also email abaez@yorkcity.org; or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

