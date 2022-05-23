Coroner IDs man who died after being shot at York-area car wash

Staff report

The York County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after a shooting at a West Manchester Township car wash on Friday.

Devin Zeigler, 24, of the 800 block of Eleventh Avenue in Springettsbury Township, died of multiple gunshot wounds, with the manner of death homicide, the coroner's office said in a news release Monday.

Zeigler was shot around 12:55 p.m. Friday at the West York Auto Spa Express located in the 2100 block of York Crossing Drive, police said. He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:55 p.m., the coroner's office said.

Stills from a video provided by police on Crimewatch show three men exiting a white Kia Forte with temporary Maryland registration and dark tinted windows. The car was parked at the business. The men opened fire, and two men were struck.

More:'She felt like one of us': Central York community mourns loss of beloved teacher

More:York County has seen twice as many homicides in 2022 as at this time in 2021

More:Attempted murder case dropped against man charged in woman's shooting

A second man wounded in the shooting was being treated for his injuries at the hospital, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident or the current location of the Kia Forte is urged to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.