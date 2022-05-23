Central York teacher killed in apparent murder-suicide: coroner

A Central York High School social studies teacher was shot dead Saturday after an apparent "domestic dispute" with a neighbor, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Erin Walker, 36, was critically injured in a shooting Saturday. The coroner's office was called to WellSpan York Hospital, where she died at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, the office identified the neighbor as Daniel Berry, 59.

Berry was fighting with Walker when he shot her and then himself, according to the coroner's office. He was found outside of his home with a gunshot wound to the head.

More:Woman shot by neighbor in Spring Garden Township dies

More:Man shot in York City was fifth wounded in three shootings within 12 hours

More:Man dies after shooting at West Manchester Township car wash

According to court records, Berry had numerous DUI charges dating as far back as 1988. The most recent case stemmed from a January 2021 arrest.

Walker's death prompted an outpouring of grief on social media as colleagues and students shared memories of the beloved teacher.

This is a developing story. More to come.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.