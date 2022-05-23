Attempted murder case dropped against man charged in woman's shooting

York County prosecutors dismissed an attempted murder case against one of the two men accused of shooting a woman and leaving her for dead two years ago.

Francisco Torres Rivera, 30, of New Castle, was released from York County Prison on Friday evening after York County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Snyder signed a “nolle prosequi” order, according to Erin Thompson, Torres Rivera’s attorney. “Nolle prosequi” is a legal term indicating a decision to no longer pursue a case.

“We’re certainly relieved to have a resolution to the case. And Mr. Torres Rivera is certainly pleased with the result,” Thompson said Monday.

Kyle King, the D.A.’s Office’s spokesperson, confirmed the dismissal order.

"In light of the evidence elicited at the co-defendant’s trial, combined with concern towards an already traumatized victim, the commonwealth believes it cannot prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt," he said, in a written statement.

Until Friday, Torres Rivera was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy and two felony counts of aggravated assault. He and his former co-defendant — Roberto Rodriguez III, 22, of York — were originally accused of shooting Meredith Keltner, then running her over with a car and leaving her injured on a rural road in June 2020.

The move to drop Torres Rivera’s case came nearly after a jury convicted Rodriguez of aggravated assault, but acquitted him of attempted murder, conspiracy and another assault charge April 5 at the end of his trial.

During the proceedings, Rodriguez testified in his own defense, saying he and Keltner had sex at a motel the night before the shooting, and alleging she was one of Torres Rivera’s prostitutes. Torres Rivera also allegedly sent Rodriguez a series of texts throughout the night.

The next morning, Rodriguez said he drove Keltner back to where he picked her up along East Princess Street. There, he alleged Torres Rivera climbed into the back seat of his car and asked him to drive.

Rodriguez said the left the city and drove out to a hill on Smyser Road near Indian Rock Dam Road in North Codorus Township where Torres Rivera allegedly had him pull into a wooded area and stop. He then ordered Keltner to get out of the car before hauling her out himself and telling her to walk, Rodriguez testified.

But as she turned, Rodriguez alleged Torres Rivera shot her four or five times. He then allegedly got back in the car and ordered Rodriguez to drive at gunpoint. Rodriguez testified he complied and drove over Keltner as they fled the scene.

A passerby found the woman some time later and got her help. She survived her injuries.

Keltner also testified during Rodriguez’s trial. Torres Rivera was slated to testify as well, but Thompson said the D.A.’s Office chose not to call him as part of their case.

Rodriguez, following his conviction, is scheduled to be sentenced May 31.

