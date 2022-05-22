Police incident at Walmart in York County: Breaking news

Staff report

There has been a police incident at the Walmart in Newberry Township, according to York County 911.

Dispatchers would not confirm that there had been a shooting or whether anyone was injured.

The Yocumtown exit from Interstate 83 was closed because of the incident, according to PennDOT.

Members of the public were urged to stay away from the area.

The Walmart is located at 50 Newberry Parkway.

This is a breaking story, check back later for more information as it becomes available.

