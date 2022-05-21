West York Borough Police seek suspects in shooting incident

West York Borough Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people involved in a shooting Thursday.

Police said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Overbrook Avenue and West Princess Street. At least two people allegedly were involved in shooting at another person they had a pre-arranged meeting with, hitting his vehicle multiple times. Police said they believe this is not a random incident.

Police are seeking help from area residents who may have witnessed the incident or the two fleeing. They are describe as young men in their mid- to late teens, one black and the other white or light skinned, police said. Both were wearing hoodies.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

West York Borough Police said they believe the pair fled south on Overbrook after the shooting and then traveled west on foot on West Princess Street.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact West York Borough Police by calling 911 or submitting a tip on West York Crimewatch or Facebook.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.