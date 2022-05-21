Man shot in York City Saturday

A shooting in York City Saturday left a 28-year-old man wounded.

The incident happened just before noon Saturday in the 400 block of South Duke Street.

The Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network reported the man was taken to WellSpan York Hospital and police had secured the area where the incident occurred.

York City Police Lt. Daniel Lentz said the man's survivability from the shooting was "good."

More:York City Police seek man for question in woman's stabbing death

More:York City Police Awards Ceremony honors officers, community

No other details were available. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.