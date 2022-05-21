Man dies after shooting at West Manchester Township car wash

A shooting at a West Manchester Township car wash Friday resulted in the death of 24-year-old man and the wounding of another.

West Manchester Township Police said the shooting occurred around 12:55 p.m. at the West York Auto Spa Express located in the 2100 block of York Crossing Drive.

Stills from a video provided by police on Crimewatch show three men exiting a white Kia Forte with temporary Maryland registration and dark tinted windows. The car was parked at the business.

When the suspects opened fire, two victims were hit. A 24-year-old man who was wounded was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:39 p.m., a report from the York County Coroner's office said. Chief deputy coroner Tania Zech certified the death at the hospital, the report from the coroner's office said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

The other victim was being treated for his injuries at the hospital, police said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident or the current location of the suspect vehicle is urged to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514.

