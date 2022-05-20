York City Police seek man for question in woman's stabbing death

York City Police are looking for a man in connection with the stabbing death of 32-year-old woman early Wednesday morning.

Terence James Brabham is wanted for questioning about the stabbing death of Tamarra Deloache on Wednesday, according to a news release from the department.

Police were dispatched to the first block of State Street for an unknown problem at midnight Wednesday. Officers found Deloache dead and notified detectives, who are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene at 12:14 a.m. and pronounced Deloache dead at 3:45 a.m.

A subsequent autopsy done by the York County Coroner's office Thursday determined that Deloache's death was caused by "sharp force injuries."

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Brabham is asked to contact York City Police.

You can submit a tip through the Crimewatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. You can also email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

All tips received will remain anonymous.

