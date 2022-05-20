Tornado watch issued for York County and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for York and surrounding counties until 7 p.m. Friday.

A strong thunderstorm will impact Northern Lancaster and Central York County Friday afternoon, according to the NWS forecast. Radar indicates a strong thunderstorm tracking northeast at 50 mph with wind gusts of up to 50 mph and penny-sized hail predicted.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible.

More:Congratulations seniors! York County's 2022 graduations in photos

More:'He's my best friend': Stolen car leads to statewide search for missing dog

More:Judge puts stop to bridge tolling, delaying impact on I-83 commuters

Some isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon into early evening the weather service in State College said.

NWS said those isolated storms could lead to some short-term flooding in urban areas.

Hot and humid conditions are expected Saturday with maximum heat index values forecast to be in the upper 90s and approach 100 degrees.

The weather service said be mindful of heat stress impacts given limited heat exposure and acclimation this early in the year.

More:Hail, tornadoes possible during storms in York County on Monday

More:Batten down the hatches: High winds, thunderstorm in the forecast

Isolated severe storms with wind damage and hail will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.