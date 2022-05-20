Outside jury could be sought in trial over 2-year-old's death

Attorneys plan to seek jurors from outside York County for the trial of a man charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy — a case now set to begin in December.

Tyree Bowie, 43, faces first-and third-degree murder charges, as well as a felony count of child endangerment stemming from the death of Dante Mullinix in 2018.

He was previously scheduled to go to trial beginning May 2, but a few days before it started, his attorney asked to push the case back. Attorneys on both sides picked a new date, and York County Common Pleas Judge accepted it during a hearing Friday by rescheduling the case to begin Dec. 5.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Erin Kraska noted during the hearing the attorneys also plan to file a request for a “change of venire,” or selecting a jury from outside the county. Pennsylvania state law allows for such a move when a court finds it can’t seat a fair and impartial jury from within the county.

Public attention and publicity about this case is probably a driving factor in the move.

Dante’s aunt, Sarah Mullinix, leased a billboard along I-83 north of the city, near Emigsville, days before the previous trial date last month. The sign, as one among a digital rotation of ads, featured a message that blamed the York County Children, Youth & Families office for the 2-year-old’s death by not taking action to remove him from a dangerous situation.

During the April 28 hearing, when Bowie’s attorney, Farley Holt, asked to reschedule the trial, Kraska raised concerns the billboard and media coverage of it could taint potential jurors.

The background: Bowie was charged in Dante’s death shortly after he died in mid-September 2018. Investigators said he was the last to have custody of the child.

Investigators said Dante’s mother, Leah Mullinix, left him in Bowie’s care when she went to York Hospital with a medical issue the evening of Sept. 6.

At sometime within a couple hours, Dante started choking on cookies while they were out, according to what Bowie reportedly told police during an interview. He gave conflicting information about their initial whereabouts, but police said Bowie went back to York Hospital, dropped Dante off and fled.

The boy died several days later as a result of traumatic brain injury, according to the coroner's report, as well as strangulation and chest compression injuries.

Leah Mullinix is also charged with child endangerment as a result of her son’s death.

Sarah Mullinix wants CYF held accountable, alleging staff didn’t take enough action in responding to reports and concerns about Dante’s welfare for months.

Staff at a shelter where Leah Mullinix stayed with Dante had filed a child abuse report on Sept. 1, 2018 — five days before the night Dante was taken to the hospital.

The report included concerns the boy wasn’t receiving adequate medical care for an infection. CYF staff responded the next day and had Leah fill prescriptions. Staff also spoke with the family a few days later, according to a report, though details of the meeting are unclear.

Sarah Mullinix had also filed for custody of Dante in Adams County around the same time, but he died while the case was still underway.

Bowie’s trial, meanwhile, is expected to take about two weeks to complete. The new December date was selected partly to work with the schedule of an outside forensic pathologist who’s expected to testify as a defense expert.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.