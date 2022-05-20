Multiple victims reported in shooting at York-area car wash

West Manchester Township Police are investigating a shooting at car wash Friday that involved multiple victims.

Police were dispatched to the West York Auto Spa Express Car Wash located off Carlisle Road near York Crossing Drive at 12:55 p.m.

"When we got here, there were multiple victims," West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder said. "At this point, some of them were taken to the hospital, some of them left by personal vehicle."

Snyder said they are just at the beginning of this investigation and more will be revealed as it progresses.

Forensic investigators as well as multiple officers were on the scene with the car wash blocked off by crime scene tape.

No further details were available as of 3 p.m.

