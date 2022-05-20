Here are the most popular baby names in Pennsylvania
How many baby Noahs and Olivias do you know?
Odds are you have a few in your life — because they were the most popular names for Pennsylvania newborns last year, according to the Social Security Administration.
Nationwide, the top names were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls.
More:Formula shortage leaves parents scared, frustrated: 'The need is there'
More:Community baby shower to be held Saturday
More:Congratulations seniors! York County's 2022 graduations in photos
The SSA has been tracking baby name popularity since 1997. You can check out trends over time and information about other states here.
Here are the most popular boy names statewide for 2021:
- Noah
- Liam
- Benjamin
- Oliver
- Owen
- James
- Logan
- Henry
- Lucas
- Mason
- Jack
- Jackson
- Theodore
- Elijah
- John
- William
- Michael
- Wyatt
- Luca
- Joseph
- Carter
- Jacob
- Grayson
- Ethan
- Levi
More:'He's my best friend': Stolen car leads to statewide search for missing dog
More:Home sales on the decline in York County as interest rates rise
More:Harley-Davidson shutters local plant for two weeks
And here are the year's most popular names for girls:
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Emma
- Ava
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Harper
- Isabella
- Evelyn
- Mia
- Nora
- Avery
- Elizabeth
- Madison
- Ella
- Gianna
- Penelope
- Willow
- Riley
- Aria
- Ellie
- Grace
- Eleanor
- Isla
- Scarlett