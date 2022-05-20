Outside jury could be sought in trial over 2-year-old's death
Here are the most popular baby names in Pennsylvania

Staff report

How many baby Noahs and Olivias do you know?

Odds are you have a few in your life — because they were the most popular names for Pennsylvania newborns last year, according to the Social Security Administration.

Nationwide, the top names were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls.

The SSA has been tracking baby name popularity since 1997. You can check out trends over time and information about other states here.

Here are the most popular boy names statewide for 2021:

  1. Noah
  2. Liam
  3. Benjamin
  4. Oliver
  5. Owen
  6. James
  7. Logan
  8. Henry
  9. Lucas
  10. Mason
  11. Jack
  12. Jackson
  13. Theodore
  14. Elijah
  15. John
  16. William
  17. Michael
  18. Wyatt
  19. Luca
  20. Joseph
  21. Carter
  22. Jacob
  23. Grayson
  24. Ethan
  25. Levi

And here are the year's most popular names for girls:

  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Emma
  4. Ava
  5. Sophia
  6. Amelia
  7. Harper
  8. Isabella
  9. Evelyn
  10. Mia
  11. Nora
  12. Avery
  13. Elizabeth
  14. Madison
  15. Ella
  16. Gianna
  17. Penelope
  18. Willow
  19. Riley
  20. Aria
  21. Ellie
  22. Grace
  23. Eleanor
  24. Isla
  25. Scarlett