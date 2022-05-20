Here are the most popular baby names in Pennsylvania

Staff report

How many baby Noahs and Olivias do you know?

Odds are you have a few in your life — because they were the most popular names for Pennsylvania newborns last year, according to the Social Security Administration.

Nationwide, the top names were Liam for boys and Olivia for girls.

The SSA has been tracking baby name popularity since 1997. You can check out trends over time and information about other states here.

Here are the most popular boy names statewide for 2021:

Noah Liam Benjamin Oliver Owen James Logan Henry Lucas Mason Jack Jackson Theodore Elijah John William Michael Wyatt Luca Joseph Carter Jacob Grayson Ethan Levi

And here are the year's most popular names for girls: