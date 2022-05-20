Ford recall: 39,000 vehicles at risk of catching fire

Katherine Rodriguez

nj.com (TNS)

If you have a Ford or Lincoln SUV, you might want to leave it outside.

The automaker recalled 39,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs due to 16 reports of engines catching fire, according to a statement from the Ford Motor Company.

The recall covers some Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles built between Dec. 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021. One injury resulted from the reports of fires, but no accidents occurred.

More:Candy recall: Skittles, Starburst, LifeSavers gummies recalled

More:Here are the most popular baby names in Pennsylvania

More:Harley-Davidson shutters local plant for two weeks

Fourteen out of the 16 vehicles affected by the fires were from rental car companies, according to Ford.

Ford is advising the owners of these vehicles to leave them outside and away from structures until a solution to the problem is available.

The company is still working to establish the cause of the fires and offer a solution.

This is not the first batch of recalls from the automaker this year.

Last month, Ford recalled more than 650,000 vehicles due to failing windshield wipers.

Ford told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the broken wiper arms could stop working and may lead to an accident.

More:'He's my best friend': Stolen car leads to statewide search for missing dog

More:Community baby shower to be held Saturday

More:Home sales on the decline in York County as interest rates rise

“Passenger and driver side wiper arms are independently attached to the wiper system linkage assembly,” reads the NHTSA report. “Several warranty reports contained technician comments indicating stripped splines in the wiper arms, as well as assembly alignment keys that fell out or were missing.”

That recall includes the following models: Ford 2020-21 Expedition, 2020-21 F-150, 2020-22 F-250 SD, 2020-22 F350 SD, 2020-22 F-450 SD, 2020-22 F-550 SD and 2020-21 Lincoln Navigator.

Vehicle owners can have the faulty front windshield wiper arm replaced by a dealer for free. They should receive a notification in the mail about the recall by May 23, 2022.