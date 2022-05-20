Dog tethering investigation leads to drug charges: police

An investigation into a violation of the state's dog tethering law led to the arrest of two people on drug charges, West York Borough Police said.

Jazmin Dietrich, 36, and Kenneth Morrison, 29, were initially investigated for an alleged violation of Libre's Law, which outlines certain rules for dogs being tethered.

During the course of that investigation, both were arrested on outstanding criminal warrants. Additional charges for drug possession later were brought against Morrison in Magisterial Court Judge Jennifer Clancy on Wednesday.

Morrison was charged with possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and heroin, according to court documents filed Wednesday. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, including syringes, crack pipes, meth pipes, snort straws, packaging materials and scales.

It was not known if additional charges will be filed against Dietrich.

The arrests were made after Officer Sean Hightman and Lt. Detective Dave Kahley saw a dog chained outside a residence located in the 1100 block of King Street, which was considered inconsistent with Libre's Law, according to police.

Under the law, dogs can be tethered no more than nine hours in a 24-hour period, must have water and shade, and cannot spend more than 30 minutes in temperatures above 90 degrees or under 30 degrees.

During the course of the investigation of the tethering violation, the officers made contact with Morrison. According to Morrison's charging documents, a search of his pants led to the discovery of a plastic bag with crack cocaine and plastic bag with methamphetamine.

After Dietrich consented to a search of their shared bedroom, Officer Hightman discovered baggies containing heroin and various paraphernalia, including scales, syringes and pipes, the charging document states.

Both Dietrich and Morrison were taken to Central Booking following their arrest.

The dog at the heart of the original investigation is safe, according to the West York Borough Police.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.