York City schools make masking recommended, not required

York City School Board voted Wednesday night to make "masking recommended, but not required," a measure that took effect Thursday.

Superintendent Andrea J. Berry said the York and surrounding areas continue to see low-level transmission of COVID.

“Although, I may want to definitely add that we are having some upticks in cases around the county, as well as the state and nation,” she said.

More:Coroner IDs woman found killed in York City Wednesday, releases cause of death

More:'He's my best friend': Stolen car leads to statewide search for missing dog

More:Car crash causes gas leak, apartment building evacuated

The district, which previously required masking in school, had 46 cases in February, seven in March and 14 in April, according to its COVID dashboard.

“As of today, there are 26 cases,” she told the board directors, adding it is a little higher than preferred. The cases are not concentrated in one school, she added, and affect both students and staff.

According to the results of a survey the district shared with staff, students and family, the majority — 45% — supported making masking recommended but not required versus continuing with a mask mandate or eliminating the advisory altogether.

More:York Votes in the PA Primary

More:Summer comes early in York, with highs in the 90s in weekend forecast

More:York City Council passes amended residency requirement, CROWN Act

The vote passed in a five-to-three vote.

The next school board meeting is 6:30 p.m. June 22. Meetings are streamed live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/YorkBearcats.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.