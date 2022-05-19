'The sky is the maximum': York-area students place in national rocket competition

Rain and mud didn't stop a team from Spring Grove Intermediate School from claiming a fourth-place prize in the national finals last weekend.

“It was a great day of flying, even though we dodged some rain and wind,” said Brian Hastings, advisor for the high school's rocketry team.

Five of the district’s teams, two teams from the intermediate school, one from the middle school and two teams from the high school, competed Saturday in Virginia, which was made up of the top 100 teams nationwide. Two of Spring Grove’s teams advanced to the second round of the competition.

One of the intermediate school teams placed fourth. The sixth graders, Zeke Trimmer, Grant Lamb and Mallory Wirkus, claimed a trophy and $10,000 prize that they will split amongst themselves. One of the high school teams, Dylan Tichy, Will Hill and Haley Hake, placed 25th.

The school also gets $1,000 for the program as a prize and both of the teams are eligible for the NASA Student Launch program for the next two years.

"It was a good launch all-around,” Hastings said, for all the teams and he was impressed by what they showed.

Hastings said it was very difficult for the intermediate team to place four.

“We had two high school teams there that have been doing it for … since seventh grade,” he said.

One of those teams placed 25th in the competition, which is still very good because it was in the top 3% nationally. The other high school team placed 59th.

“It’s very difficult to place into the top 10 and especially in their first year,” he said.

Hastings said it was surprising the sixth graders placed fourth, but three years ago, there was another intermediate team that placed ninth.

The teacher was pretty excited watching the intermediate team compete. He knew what kind of scores the teams needed in the first round to be one of the top 42 teams to get a second flight.

“Once they put up a score of a 13 in the first round, we knew that they were going to be in the second round,” he said.

The rocketry team's goal every year is to get into the top 25, so they can be eligible for the NASA Student Launch program and to be in the top 10 to win prize money.

That score gave the team a chance to win both goals. In the second round, the team scored a 6.5.

The highest point, which is a perfect flight, is a zero. “The sky is the maximum” for the lowest, Hastings explained, adding he saw two teams over 800.

The students needed to fly two undamaged eggs horizontally at 810 feet in the first round and 860 feet in the second round in their rocket. Hastings said judges add on a point to the score for every foot outside of the altitude and four points for every second outside of the time range.

If the egg is cracked, the team would be disqualified. None of the Spring Grove Area teams were, Hastings noted.

"They were only a second and a half of flight time off from being in first,” he said, adding that was across the two flights the team conducted that day.

He said the teams already designated their roles for the 2023 competition. Some teams started designing. The challenge’s registration opened May 18.

Next year's goal? Get one egg up to 850 feet.

