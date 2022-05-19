Summer comes early in York, with highs in the 90s in weekend forecast

Temperatures in the 90s are expected this weekend in York County, giving residents a sneak peak of summer weather.

The National Weather Service forecasts highs in the 90s on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the hottest day, with a predicted high of 93 degrees. The high on Sunday in predicted to get to 90 degrees

Meteorologist Matt Steinbugl, a forecaster with the NWS in State College, said the expected summer temperatures for the weekend are about two weeks ahead of schedule.

"It is a little bit early for this heat and humidity down in that area," Steinbugl said.

More:Convicted child molester charged again

More:Surging Central York Panthers storm to York-Adams softball tournament championship

In the last 24 to 48 hours, Steinbugl said high temperatures and heat index numbers have ticked a bit higher from earlier predictions.

Heat indices, which combine air temperature and humidity, are now predicted to reach the mid- to upper 90s, perhaps approaching 100, he said.

People should be wary of these high temperatures this early in the season, Steinbugl said.

"The one message we've been trying to get out on social media is that this is a little bit early for the heat, and with this being the first heat event of the season, folks aren't acclimated to the heat yet," Steinbugl said. "That could cause some additional heat stress issues for folks."

The warm up will be gradual approaching the weekend. High of 79 is predicted for Thursday, with a low of 58 at night. Wind gusts could be as high as 21 mph during the day.

Temperatures start getting warmer on Friday, with a predicted high of 88. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph are predicted. A low of 69 is forecast Friday night.

The high of 93 Saturday will give way to a low of 70. There is a 20% chance of rain between 2 and 3 a.m.

Sunday's high of 90 will drop to a low of 62 Sunday night. The chance of rain increases to 60% after 5 p.m. and 70% Sunday night.

Temperatures are predicted to cool Monday, with a high of 71, according to the forecast. There is also a 40% chance of rain. A low of 53 is predicted Monday night, with a 30% chance of rain.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.