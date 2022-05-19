Man who has monkeypox recently traveled to Canada, officials say

Leada Gore

Health officials in Massachusetts have confirmed a case of monkeypox, the first such incident in the U.S. this year.

The patient is an adult male who recently traveled to Canada. Contact tracing for the patient is underway but officials with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control said the case poses no risk to the public.

The man, who has not been identified, is hospitalized in good condition.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes before progressing to a rash on the face and body. Symptoms typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

The virus does not spread easily between people, but transmission can occur contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, items that have been contaminated with fluids or sores, such as clothing, bedding, etc., or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact.

In parts of central and west Africa where monkeypox occurs, people can be exposed through bites or scratches from rodents and small mammals, preparing wild game, or having contact with an infected animal or possibly animal products.

No monkeypox cases have previously been identified in the United States in 2022; Texas and Maryland each reported a case in 2021 in people with recent travel to Nigeria.

