'He's my best friend': Stolen car leads to statewide search for missing dog

Sam Fullam's journey began Saturday in front of an ATM in downtown York City.

The 28-year-old left her Audi Q5 running in Continental Square as she ran a quick errand. When she returned, the car — with Wilder, her 5-year-old border collie mix, inside — was gone. Several days later, the car was recovered in Philadelphia following a car crash, but the dog was nowhere to be found.

"I'm not doing great," said Fullam, who works in political marketing. "He's my best friend. He goes everywhere with me."

In the week since Wilder disappeared, she's taken time off work to traverse the state, gathering clues and chasing down sightings in the hope of reuniting with her lost dog.

Fullam, an activist who's been involved with various York-area charities and political causes, took to social media immediately after her car and dog were stolen.

The response was overwhelming: Her initial Facebook post has been shared more than 9,000 times and a Facebook group, "Find Wilder," had 525 members as of Thursday.

"I am really, really grateful," she said of the outpouring of support. "Everyone has been absolutely amazing, super supportive and helpful."

At every step of the way, Fullam has shared updates about her search, garnering a dedicated following — and gathering tips in the process.

About 6 a.m. Monday, her credit card was flagged due to suspected fraudulent charges at two stores near Kensington Avenue in Philadelphia. Later that same day, at 1:30 p.m., the Audi was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a parked vehicle in a North Philadelphia neighborhood.

Early the next morning, the Audi was recovered a short distance from the scene of the crash. According to Fullam, police arrested the driver; the man reportedly claimed to have received the car Sunday and had no knowledge of the dog.

Fullam went to Philadelphia to search the Kensington area Wednesday with the help of a group of volunteers she contacted through her Facebook posts to hand out flyers. She said she has between 20 to 30 people from that area who have expressed interest in repeating a search for Wilder.

"I am really kind of leaning on the Kensington locals who have been super helpful and they know the area and the people, which has been really helpful," she said.

Her trip to Philadelphia included taking some things from the house that could smell familiar to Wilder.

The goal, Fullam said, was "to see maybe if that helps kind of draw him out and get some more sightings so we at least know where he is."

Wilder is microchipped, she said, and should be fairly easy to pinpoint if he's picked up by animal control.

So far, Fullam's received at least 10 sightings since she initially posted to her Facebook page. Two of them, one in Bucks County and the other in the Cobb's Creek area, weren't anywhere near where the other sightings were reported.

The problem: It's impossible to tell which sightings are legitimate because no one has been able to give her any photographic evidence. Likewise, as Fullam pointed out in her social media posts, it's possible the dog could've been dropped off anywhere between York City and Philadelphia.

"It's a lot of addicts giving us information," she said, "so I just don't know if it's true."

Nonetheless, Fullam has no plans to stop her search.

"The amount of times this has been shared on social media is now getting around in the Philly area is really the only thing that I am holding on to hope that I can get him back," she said. "I appreciate the support I have got from the community."

Prior to his disappearance, Wilder was wearing a chain collar with a green harness. He also had a rainbow pastel leash connected to his harness. Anyone who spots Wilder should immediately call 911 or animal control with the exact time and location.

Additionally, Fullam has sought tips from the general public via flyers she' distributed and the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/704736000866417.

