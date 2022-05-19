Coroner IDs woman found killed in York City Wednesday, releases cause of death

A 32-year-old woman found dead early Wednesday in York City died as a result "sharp force injuries," a report from the York County Coroner's Office revealed Thursday.

Officers investigating an "unknown problem" found Tamarra Deloache's body just after midnight Wednesday at her residence in the first block of North State Street, the report states.

The manner of death is homicide, according to the coroner's office.

More:Woman found dead in York City, police investigating as homicide

More:Car crash causes gas leak, apartment building evacuated

The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday, and the woman was officially pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m. York County Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech responded to the scene to certify the death, the coroner's office said.

The investigation into the death by York City Police is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide can contact the York City Police Department in any of these ways: Submit a tip through the Crimewatch App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com; email abaez@yorkcity.org; or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

All tips received will remain anonymous.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.