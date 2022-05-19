Car crash causes gas leak, apartment building evacuated
Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch
York County Regional Police advised everyone to stay clear of a car crash at the York Hills Apartments that caused a natural gas leak Thursday morning.
York County 911 reported just before 7:30 a.m. that a car had rolled down an embankment and was pinned against an apartment building in the York Township complex. When the car impacted the building, it came in contact with a gas meter in that area.
Firefighters at the scene worked to extricate the driver out of the car and did so around 8:45 a.m., according to reports.
Queenswood Drive was shut down because of the gas leak, and the apartments were evacuated.
