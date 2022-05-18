Woman found dead in York City, police investigating as homicide

York City Police are investigating a homicide that occurred late Tuesday night.

Around midnight, York City Police were dispatched to the first block of State Street for what was described as an unknown problem. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman dead inside a residence.

Detectives were dispatched to the scene to investigate and are treating the death as a homicide.

York City Police Chief of Staff Lt. Daniel Lentz said it is believed there was foul play involved, and police are awaiting results of an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this homicide can contact the York City Police Department in any of these ways:

Submit a tip through the Crimewatch App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

Email abaez@yorkcity.org.

Or callng the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

All tips received will remain anonymous.

