Longtime state Reps. Saylor, Gillespie lose Republican primary races

Longtime incumbent Republican state Reps. Stan Saylor and Keith Gillespie both lost their primary races on Tuesday.

Saylor, who has been in the General Assembly since 1992, lost to challenger Wendy Fink in the race to represent to 94th Legislative District.

Fink won 5,408 votes, 55%, to Saylor's 4,300 votes, 44%.

Saylor, R-Windsor Township, was elected in 1992 and is currently serving his 15th term. He is the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and was the House Majority Whip from 2010 to 2014.

In the race to represent the 47th District, Gillespie lost to Joe D'Orsie. D'Orsie won 5,156 votes, 59%, to Gillespie's 3,469 votes, 40%

More:Daniels wins Democratic nomination in 10th District race

More:GOP Senate race in Pa. still too close to call; Mastriano wins gov nod

Gillespie, R-Hellam Township, was elected in 2002 and is serving his 10th term. He has been the chairman of the House Game and Fisheries Committee since 2016.

There were no Democratic candidates in the primary for either seat, but there were write-in votes for Democrats, according to York County election results.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.