Ex-sex abuse convict indicted in child porn case: prosecutors

A Dover man faces federal child porn charges more than a decade after he was sent to prison in a child sex abuse case.

Jonathan Debus, 42, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Harrisburg Wednesday on counts of possessing and receiving child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced. He allegedly received the images between October 2021 and last Thursday.

Debus is looking at a maximum sentence of up to 60 years if he’s convicted of the charges.

The indictment came after Debus pleaded no contest in a York County Common Pleas court to felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor and statutory sexual assault in January 2010. He was sentenced to one-and-a-half to five years in prison, though court records indicate the sentencing didn’t occur until October 2011, nearly two years after the plea.

Defendants who plead no contest, or nolo contendere, don’t admit guilt. Instead, they say they won’t contest the charges against them. Otherwise, a no-contest plea has the same effect as guilty plea.

