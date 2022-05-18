Daniels wins Democratic nomination in 10th District race

Shamaine Daniels defeated Rick Coplen in the race for the Democratic nomination for the 10th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in Tuesday's primary election, .

Daniels won 31,946 votes (52% of the vote) to Coplen's 28,988 votes (48% of the vote).

In York County, Daniels won the most votes in that race, getting 7,516 (49.9%) votes compared to Coplen's 7,419 (49.3%).

Daniels will now face Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in the November. The five-term congressman ran unopposed on the Republican side.

The Carroll Township Republican is one of five Republicans in the House of Representatives who has been subpoenaed to testify before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is also the leader of the far-right Freedom Caucus.

The 10th District covers the northern part of York County as well as Dauphin County and part of Cumberland County.

