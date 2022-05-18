Convicted child molester charged again

A York City man, already in prison for child molestation, is now accused of sexually abusing a child in another case.

Jahmil Johnny Jones, 24, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault involving a minor, as well as felony counts of indecent assault on a minor and corruption of a minor in a case filed May 12.

Jones is accused of inappropriately touching a youth he knows multiple times over several months from about March 2015 into early 2016 while the child was around 5 years old. He stayed at a home in the city off and on during that time, according to York City police in the criminal complaint.

Jones also allegedly threatened to kill the child’s mother if the child told on him, the criminal complaint reads.

The police investigation began in August 2021 while Jones was almost two years into a prison sentence from a previous molestation case.

Filed in December 2018, that case charged him with inappropriately touching a child earlier that year while that child was 5 years old then.

Jones later pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated indecent assault without consent and was sentenced in October 2019 to three to six years in prison. He’s currently held at SCI Benner Township in Centre County.

