Central York School Board hones in on budget with tax increase

After a long debate Monday night, the Central York School Board voted to raise taxes by 2.25% and put the school resource officer position back into the proposed budget.

The final vote will be June 20.

“While I take no joy in the discussion of or ultimately in a vote to raise taxes, I think it has been well documented that we have no other way to restore our financial future,” Board president Kyle King said.

He had concerns about cutting the school resource officer position and the need to “thread the needle perfectly” with the budget. He suggested raising the increase to 2.5%.

“If I’m going to vote to raise taxes, I want to solve a problem,” he said.

The board previously debated a tax increase earlier this month in order to support the $101 million budget for the upcoming school year. The current 2.25% proposal, if passed next month, would result in an increase of $76.18 for the average homeowner in the district, according to board estimates.

Jodi Grothe, board vice president, asked during Monday's meeting why the school budgeted for a new officer’s position in September 2021, but never got one. District staff told the board that Springettsbury Township did not have the budget for it.

Grothe and board member Wendy Crane agreed the position should be in the new budget.

After some debate on other ideas to fix the issue, Grothe moved to put the position back in the budget and suggested the administration finds more cuts to cover $130,000 for the salary. She did not want to raise the tax increase past 2%.

Board member Amy Milsten argued 2% allows “things to be status quo,” which she felt was not good enough for the students and families. She suggested raising it to 2.75%.

The committee worked on the budget for four months, Board member Tim Strickler explained. Increasing taxes did not sit well with him, he said, but thought think the resource officer position is needed.

If there was no other way, Strickler was willing to go up to 2.25% only to add the position, which Crane backed.

Strickler said no one is overjoyed, but he did think that gives the budget balance.

Ultimately, the board approved Strickler's motion to increase taxes by 2.25% in the upcoming budget, with the school resource officer position included in the spending.

Residents can attend the meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 20 — where the final budget is expected to be voted upon — by going in person to 775 Marion Road or attending online on YouTube, which can be found by searching “Central York School District.”

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

