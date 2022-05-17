West Manchester Township Police hand out honors to officers

West Manchester Township Police handed out honors to some of their officers during the annual awards ceremony Monday.

Officers were recognized for their achievements during 2021.

Officer of the Year honors went to Officer Zach Martz.

Honors for meritorious service went to Sgt. Corey Strine and K-9 Lt. Hawk and Officer Derek Smith and K-9 Officer Ransom.

Sgt. Adam Bruckhart was awarded the Sergeant Blain A. Ruby Traffic Safety Award.

The Officer Chris Mills Award of Achievement went to Officers Lynn Anderson, Jason Gracey, Zach Martz and Eric Rush.

Officers Colin Harner and Zach Martz were honored with the Life Saving Award.

Commendations from the chief were awarded to Anderson, Bruckhart, Officer Brad Cleck, Detective Sgt. Sean Conway, Detective Rob Davenport, Detective Matt DeWitt, Lt. Matt Emig, Officer Brad Engle, Officer Adam Esteves, Detective Tim Fink, Officer Colin Harner, Officer Jake Janney, Officer Mike Jordan, Officer Dave Keller and Martz.

