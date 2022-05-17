WellSpan Health to move into old Kmart that housed food bank for two years

The former Kmart on Haines Road that housed York County Food Bank for the last two years will next be home to WellSpan Health’s laboratory services.

Bridget Fare, the health system's director of communications, confirmed WellSpan is planning renovations to the Springettsbury Township property and will be releasing more details in the upcoming months.

York County Food Bank CEO Jennifer Brillhart said the food bank needed a new site when COVID-19 hit. The organization put the word out to the community, and Kinsley Properties responded to the call, allowing the food bank to use the space at 1094 Haines Road at a discounted rate.

“We had no idea we would be there for two years,” Brillhart said.

Brillhart said the organization was given a month's notice to vacate the site. This gave the food bank enough time to relocate to Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Road in Red Lion.

She said the site fits their needs better and will help serve the community more efficiently. Brillhart said the church space is a more semipermanent home for the food bank, which expects to remain there for about three to five years.

York County Food Bank runs a drive-thru distribution from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month out of that location. For more information about the distribution, call 717-846-6435.

Brillhart said the new site is still temporary while the organization looks for a more permanent solution to purchase.

