U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive in fatal shooting in York City

A man wanted on homicide charges after an October shooting in York City was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals.

Christian Galarza-Rodriguez, 37, of York City was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Monday by members of U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the 300 block of East Cottage Place in York City.

Galarza-Rodriguez was wanted by York City Police in connection with an Oct. 3 shooting that killed Selvin McEwan Jr., 30. McEwan was found with a gunshot wound around 5:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East Poplar Street and was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries four hours later, police said.

Galarza-Rodriguez is charged with criminal homicide, one felony count of prohibited firearm possession and two counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

He was arraigned Monday before District Judge Robert Herman Jr. and is being held in York County Prison without bail.

Galarza-Rodriguez was in trouble with the law previously. In 2019, he was accused of kidnapping his family and physically assaulting his daughter. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats and was sentenced to two years' probation and ordered to take parenting classes, have no abusive contact with his family and to undergo individual or family counseling

York City Police arrested Galarza-Rodriguez after he allegedly struck his 11-year-old daughter with a belt in July 2019 to force her to tell him where his wife and another child were, court documents state.

The York City Police Department, the York County District Attorney’s Office, the York County Sheriff’s Office, the Northern York County Regional Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, and the Spring Garden Township Police Department participated in the current investigation.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

