Dover Area schools weigh tax increase in next year's budget

Dover Area school board members will consider several budget plans Tuesday that could cut positions, decrease department budgets and possibly raise taxes.

The budget presentation on the agenda shows administration recommended cuts to various department budgets and reducing roughly eight staff positions across the district. In most cases, these are open positions from which staff had retired.

In total, the board has six possible budget opens at their disposal, all of which include cost-cutting in addition to a tax increase.

The first option will tack on a 2.5% tax increase. The second option is a 1.18% tax increase.

Option three is a 1.18% tax increase and cutting another $1,630,483. This option also furloughs 12 staff members and cuts 10 support staff positions. The district transportation, music and middle school athletics programs would also be decreased.

Option four uses a 2.5% tax increase and cuts two school resource officers. Option five’s only difference is a 1.18% tax increase.

Option six is a 1.18% tax increase and cutting an additional $1,755,483, which would include furloughing 13 positions and 10 support staff cuts. The transportation, middle school athletics and music programs would also be decreased.

Based on the district's median home price of $257,450, the typical taxpayer can expect their taxes to increase between $72 and $153, depending on the final option.

The final budget will be adopted during the June 21 meeting.

Residents can attend the 7 p.m. meeting in person at 101 Edgeway Road, Dover or watch online through the district’s YouTube channel, which can be found by searching “Dover Area School District."

