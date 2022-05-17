Crash, downed lines close section of Route 74

A driver was trapped by downed electrical wires after a crash that caused Route 74 o be closed in West Manchester Township on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Carlisle Road, between High and Maple Roads, according to York County 911.

York County 911 had no estimate how long the the road would be closed. A Met-Ed crew was called to the scene to deal with the downed wires. How long the road is closed depends on how long it will take to secure the downed wires, York County 911 said.

Traffic is being detoured around the scene.

Fire police were called to the scene as well as an ambulance.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

