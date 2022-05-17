Co-defendant takes plea deal after testifying about girl's murder

Murder charges are off the table for a York City man who testified his co-defendant and alleged pot supplier shot and killed a Dover-area teenage girl from a car nearly three years ago.

Now, Sterling Frantz faces an assault conviction and a far lighter sentence than life in prison for his role in the shooting that took the life of Emily Shoemaker, 17, near William Penn High School in December 2019.

Frantz, 23, pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault during a hearing in a York County Common Pleas court Tuesday. He answered, “Yes, sir” as Judge Harry Ness asked a series of questions about whether he understood details of the open plea.

As part of the agreement, Ness could sentence him in June to 3½ to seven years in prison — and possibly more if the judge finds aggravating circumstances were involved.

The aggravated assault charge was added to Frantz’s case ahead of the hearing, while counts of first- and third-degree murder and conspiracy were dismissed.

Ness, reading the charging information, said the new count alleged Frantz aided in the shooting. His co-defendant, DaiQuan Dickerson of Red Lion, was convicted of murdering Shoemaker at trial March 22.

“He started the ball rolling by getting robbed of his weed,” Frantz’s attorney, Bill Graff, said after the hearing as he explained the new charge.

Graff declined The York Dispatch's request for further comment on the case.

Frantz testified against Dickerson during the six-day trial as he gave his version of events that led to the shooting.

He told the jury that two boys, Furhman Dennis and Tyrese Dugan, robbed him of marijuana and cash while he was in the middle of selling pot to Shoemaker in her car outside of his apartment along North Newberry Street the afternoon of December 12.

Shoemaker and the boys took off, and Frantz went back into his place, shook. He told Dickerson about the robbery, though he didn’t quite react to the news at first. Dickerson, as Frantz’s alleged pot supplier, was staying with him at the apartment at the time.

About a half-hour later, he invited Frantz to go for a ride. As they drove around, with Dickerson behind the wheel, they spotted Shoemaker’s Kia and followed her. Frantz testified Dickerson was angry about losing money from the heist and pursued the car on West College Avenue.

As they reached St. Patrick Church, Dickerson swerved into the opposite lane and sped up alongside Shoemaker’s car. Frantz said Dickerson pulled a gun, held it across his face, causing him to recline his seat, and opened fire through the opened passenger side window outside the high school.

Shoemaker was shot and kept driving forward on College Avenue until she crashed into a tree at Cookes House Lane, police said. She died from her injuries a short time later. Dugan and Dennis were also injured in the incident.

According to investigators, Dickerson veered off onto South Pershing Avenue and eventually made his way back to the apartment.

Dickerson's attorney, Farley Holt, argued at trial he was the “fall guy” in the case and took the heat for the murder. He had Dickerson tell his side of the story, and he said Frantz urged him to follow Shoemaker’s Kia.

Dickerson testified he nearly rear-ended the car and switched lanes to avoid a collision. But he dropped a blunt he was smoking in the process. As he reached down to grab it, he said he heard gunfire, looked up and saw Frantz shooting a handgun through the passenger window.

Dickerson denied ever touching a gun that day.

The jury ultimately found Dickerson guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a handgun without a permit. He’s scheduled to be sentenced May 27 and faces an automatic term of life in prison for the murder count.

Frantz is scheduled to be sentenced June 28, following his plea.

Dickerson’s girlfriend at the time, Caylah Webb, 23, of York, was also charged with throwing away Dickerson and Frantz’s clothes after the shooting.

She pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice in a separate hearing Tuesday. To that count, Webb admitted she also hid the car Dickerson drove, but then later cooperated with investigators.

She was sentenced to the guilty conviction with no further punishment except to pay costs for prosecution. She already spent about five-and-a-half months at York County Prison after she was arrested in December 2019, and then did nearly two years of supervised release on an unsecured $10,000 bail, according to attorneys and court records.

