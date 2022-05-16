Where can I find baby formula? New website has helpline, urgent product request info

Leada Gore

al.com (TNS)

The federal government has launched a website to help people searching for baby formula as shortages continue.

The Department of Health and Human Services site, HHS.gov/formula, includes information a variety of resources that could help parents locate the products. The latest figures show out-of-stock percentages of baby formula reached 31% in April amid supply chain issues and a recall from Abbott Labs, maker of popular formula brands Alimentum, Similac and EleCare formulas after five infants fed the formula contracted a Cronobacter sakazakii infection. Two of the infants died.

Supply issues have promoted major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Walgreens and CVS to limit formula purchases. Walmart has capped formula purchases at 5 per person; Target at 4. Both Walgreens and CVS have limited people to three infant or toddler products per transaction.

Website information

Link to Gerber’s MyGerber Baby Expert to reach a certified nutrition or lactation consultant by phone, text, Facebook Messenger, web chat, or video call.

Abbott’s Consumer Hotline at 1-800-986-8540

Abbott’s urgent product request line: ask your OBGYN or your infant’s pediatrician to submit an urgent product request by downloading and completing the form - PDF

Reckitt’s Customer Service line is 1-800 BABY-123 (222-9123)

United Way’s 2-1-1 to be connected to a community resource specialist affiliated with United Way who may be able to help you identify food pantries and other charitable sources of local infant formula and baby food.

Feeding America. Call your local food bank to ask whether they have infant formula and other supplies in stock.

Human Milk Banking Association of North America. Certain HMBANA-accredited milk banks are distributing donated breast milk to mothers in need; note that some may require a prescription from a medical professional. Find an HMBANA-accredited milk bank .

WIC (Women Infant Children) recipients should contact their local WIC office to identify or obtain additional sources of infant formula nearby.

More advice from HHS:

Call your OBGYN or pediatrician to see if they have in-office samples or can suggest a similar formula that may be more readily available in stores and is nutritionally similar to your infant’s typical formula.

You should not water down formula, try to make formula at home, or use toddler formula to feed infants. Don’t discard formula unless it is expired or is part of the recall. Check your formula’s lot code to see whether or not it was affected by the recall.

You can find more guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics .

