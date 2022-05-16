Teen pleads guilty in streetside shooting death of York City man

A York City teen has admitted to his role in a shooting that claimed a man’s life three years ago.

Christopher Johnson, 17, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree murder as an adult Friday in the death of Antonio Garcia, 27, in May 2019.

As part of his plea, Johnson was sentenced to 11 to 22 years in prison during a hearing in a York County Common Pleas Court. Seven other charges, which included first-degree murder, conspiracy and aggravated assault, were dismissed, court records show.

Investigators alleged Johnson, who was 14 at the time, was among a group of people who opened fire on a vehicle Garcia was in on South Belvidere Avenue during the evening of May 2, 2019.

The driver of the vehicle apparently took Garcia to a location in the area of South Pershing Avenue and West King Street. Police found him a short time later dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Johnson was arrested about two weeks later as a suspect in the case. Investigators apparently have not made any further arrests related to the shooting.

