Formula shortage leaves parents scared, frustrated: 'The need is there'

For Taylere Green, finding enough baby formula for her lactose-intolerant son has been a yearslong struggle that's grown more difficult in recent months.

Shortly after a recall of Similac, the Greens stocked up on EleCare — only to discover all 13 cans they'd purchased also were recalled.

“That’s hundreds of dollars that we had to throw away,” the 28-year-old Dover mom said. Despite filing a report, she hsa yet to be reimbursed.

Lately, she's taken to leaving work early in order to visit one store after another — with two small children in tow — in order to find the specific formula she needs.

“I have been searching everywhere,” Green said. “I have driven as far as Carlisle to find two bottles for formula.”

A February recall by Abbott, the nation's largest formula manufacturer, compounded existing supply chain issues nationwide, leading many stores to limit how many cans of formula customers may purchase per visit.

“There are only a few plants around the country,” said Chris Russo, WellSpan's director of pediatrics, noting that a closure at even one of those plants has consequences that ripple outward across the country.

Parents who rely on formula are no stranger to shortages, he noted, but they've "never been to this extreme."

It's a sentiment echoed by York County Food Bank CEO Jennifer Brillhart, who said the organization has always struggled to keep an adequate supply of formula — and diapers — even in the best of times.

"As soon as it hits our shelves, it's gone," she said. "The need is there."

Brillhart said the food bank is doing its best to help parents. But the staff has had to ask parents not to stockpile formula — to leave some on the shelves for other families.

Green and her husband, Andrew, have struggled to find formula since the beginning of the pandemic. At various points, they've had family in Alaska and Texas mail them cans until it became locally accessible again.

“It’s not like we can just get an off-brand or something,” Green said, explaining that her 2-year-old son Dakota is extremely lactose intolerant and must use formula because of other medical issues.

And she's certainly not alone in her quest.

“This formula has completely taken over my life," said Brianna Herald, a first-time mother from York. "I constantly have to be on the lookout.”

Herald said she's "constantly living in fear" for how she will feed her 7-month-old daughter. She gets up at 4 a.m. to look for formula as soon as stores open.

York mom Jen Ream said the whole process is scary. She recently called her pediatrician for some samples to feed her child, who is just now starting to eat baby food and may not need the formula much longer.

Some parents have tried homemade recipes, something Russo advises against because the recipes may lack the nutrition the babies need. Diluting the formula to stretch it out also is dangerous for children, he said.

Alternatives, such as soy milk formula, toddler formula or cow’s milk can work in a pinch, Russo said, but the parent should consult a doctor first.

Under the guidance of pediatricians, Green made her son homemade goat milk formula when she ran out of bottled formula. WellSpan York Hospital pediatricians have been helping her, giving her resources, including the goat milk tip.

Parents should not use plant milk, Russo said, because it has low protein and lacks necessary vitamins. Overseas formulas are also ill advised because they are not FDA-approved, he added.

Milk banks are another option but usually have a limited supply. A nearby bank can be found at midatlanticmilkbank.org.

WellSpan has a page on their website at www.wellspan.org that can suggest alternative formulas. For instance, the website shows Similac Advance can be switched out for Enfamil Infant products or Gerber Good Start Gentle. Similar Soy Isomil can be replaced with Gerber Good Start Soy or Enfamil Prosobee.

Russo suggested parents search the internet, less popular stores and follow Facebook groups. He said those groups may show where there is some availability or other parents who no longer need their product.

Green found those Facebook groups such as “Mamas helping mamas - Formula Shortage PA/MD Line,” but the sources she's found there tend to sell out fast.

The Dover mom is frustrated and worried about trying to keep her son fed. Like the other moms, she wants to know when this will end.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

