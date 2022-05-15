Marathon to cause road closures in York City on Sunday

Motorists traveling in York City on Sunday should be aware of a road closures due to the York YMCA Marathon and Half Marathon that could affect how you travel in the downtown area.

The marathon and half marathon will close Newberry Street between Philadelphia Street and Market Street from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The start line will be in that block.

The course will send runners south on Newberry Street, east on Princess Street, then south on the Rail Trail. Runners will return in to the city on the Rail Trail.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the downtown area during the event because of intermittent road closures along the route and runners crossing roads along the Rail Trail as they go toward the finish on Philadelphia Street.

Wright Traffic Control will be handling traffic control and road closures.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.